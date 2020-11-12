Feder: Marcus Betts to chair expanded Public Narrative board

Marcus Betts, assistant vice chancellor for external engagement at the University of Illinois at Chicago, has been named chair of a newly expanded board of directors at Public Narrative. He'll lead board members Catherine Rabenstine, Ryan Schermerhorn, Anita Banerji, Katie O'Malley, Paul O'Connor and Katanya Raby in advancing the Chicago-based nonprofit group's mission to provide media literacy services through projects, partnerships and training series under president and executive director Jhmira Alexander. "It is evident that our collective efforts are needed, now more than ever, to defend our democracy at the intersections threatened most," Betts said. Founded in 1989 as Community Media Workshop, the group also presents the Studs Terkel Community Media Awards.

