Elgin man, 35, dies after three-vehicle crash in South Barrington

A 35-year-old Elgin man died Wednesday night after a three-vehicle crash at Higgins and Bartlett roads in South Barrington, police said Thursday.

According to South Barrington police, Javier Gonzalez was driving west on Higgins at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday when his vehicle was hit on the driver's side by an SUV traveling north on Bartlett Road. A third vehicle stopped at the intersection also was struck, police said,

The driver of the SUV, a 59-year-old Streamwood woman, and of the third vehicle, a 34-year-old Carol Stream woman, were not injured.

Officers responding to the crash found Gonzalez unresponsive and performed CPR until paramedics arrived and rushed him to Amita St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates, where he was pronounced about an hour later.

No citations have been issued, but the crash remains under investigation by the South Barrington Police Department and an accident reconstruction unit from the Major Crash Assistance Team.