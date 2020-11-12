Chicago Pizza Authority opens in Hoffman Estates

Diego Cervantes, 28, is the owner of the new Chicago Pizza Authority franchise in Hoffman Estates, During the past nine years, he has worked his way up from dishwasher to cook to business owner. Courtesy of Chicago Pizza Authority

A new Chicago Pizza Authority franchise has opened at 1726 W. Algonquin Road in Hoffman Estates. The original location opened in Elgin in 1983. Courtesy of Chicago Pizza Authority

A new Hoffman Estates franchise of Chicago Pizza Authority held its grand opening in the Forest View Plaza shopping center Thursday afternoon, with Mayor Bill McLeod on hand for a "pizza cutting" ceremony.

The owner of the new location at 1726 W. Algonquin Road is 28-year-old Diego Cervantes, who immigrated to the U.S. from Mexico at age 10. He worked his way up to having a place of his own after starting nine years ago as first a dishwasher then cook at a pizzeria in the Southwest suburbs.

Cervantes said he chose the Hoffman Estates location for its 1940s artisanal oven as well as the family-friendly community.

"The old-school rotary ovens cook pizzas differently, and it's something that not all pizzerias can offer," Cervantes said in a statement. "At Chicago Pizza Authority, we stick to the Chicago tradition of pizza making,"

The first Chicago Pizza Authority opened in Elgin in 1983, and a second location operates in Oswego.

The new Hoffman Estates location is now open for delivery, carryout and catering, with contactless curbside pickup available.

For more information, visit ChicagoPizzaAuthority.com or call (847) 485-8223.