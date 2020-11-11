Deaths from COVID-19 surge, cases stand at 12,657

People line up for COVID-19 testing at Arlington Park in Arlington Heights. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

New cases of COVID-19 totaled 12,657 Wednesday as additional people dying from the respiratory disease came to 145, a nearly 59% increase from the previous week and the highest number since May 27.

The seven-day average of deaths is 72, compared with 45 people a day between Oct. 29 and Nov. 4.

Of the Illinoisans succumbing to COVID-19, the vast majority or 71% are age 70 and older. Over 46% of fatalities comprise people age 80 and older.

Patients in Illinois hospitals with the virus reached 5,042 Tuesday night, a record. The second highest hospitalizations occurred April 28 with 5,037 patients.

The state's virus test positivity rate stands at 12.4%, reflecting a continuous rise.

Infections statewide total 523,840 and fatalities since the pandemic began are at 10,434.

State labs processed 93,464 tests in the last 24 hours.

New and cumulative case totals spiked last week when the state lumped a previously separate category -- probable cases into the mix.