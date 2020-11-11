 

Deaths from COVID-19 surge, cases stand at 12,657

  • People line up for COVID-19 testing at Arlington Park in Arlington Heights.

    People line up for COVID-19 testing at Arlington Park in Arlington Heights. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

 
Marni Pyke
 
 
Updated 11/11/2020 12:58 PM

New cases of COVID-19 totaled 12,657 Wednesday as additional people dying from the respiratory disease came to 145, a nearly 59% increase from the previous week and the highest number since May 27.

The seven-day average of deaths is 72, compared with 45 people a day between Oct. 29 and Nov. 4.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Of the Illinoisans succumbing to COVID-19, the vast majority or 71% are age 70 and older. Over 46% of fatalities comprise people age 80 and older.

Patients in Illinois hospitals with the virus reached 5,042 Tuesday night, a record. The second highest hospitalizations occurred April 28 with 5,037 patients.

The state's virus test positivity rate stands at 12.4%, reflecting a continuous rise.

Infections statewide total 523,840 and fatalities since the pandemic began are at 10,434.

State labs processed 93,464 tests in the last 24 hours.

New and cumulative case totals spiked last week when the state lumped a previously separate category -- probable cases into the mix.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 