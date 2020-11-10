Victim in Naperville domestic shooting dies

The man shot Friday in a domestic dispute at a Naperville-area home died Monday night, authorities confirmed.

And prosecutors plan to increase the charges against Rosa Lagrone to murder, according to Paul Darrah, spokesman for the DuPage County state's attorney's office. That will happen sometime before her next court date, which is Dec. 7, Darrah said.

An autopsy was performed Tuesday on Darnell Manns, 32, of Maywood, and the cause of death is attributed to a gunshot wound, according to Darrah.

Lagrone, 34, of the 25W000 block of Keswick Lane, is held on $1.5 million bail at the DuPage County jail on charges of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery involving the discharge of a firearm and aggravated domestic battery. She has to post 10% of that amount in order to be released from custody while the case is pending.

She is accused of shooting Manns once with a pistol, striking him in an arm and his torso, around 2:15 p.m. Friday. The bullet lodged in his spine.

At a bail hearing Sunday, assistant state's attorney Mandy Meindl told Judge Paul Marchese that Lagrone and Manns had argued about his dating another woman, according to a report in the Chicago Tribune that was confirmed by the DuPage County state's attorney's office.

Manns was at the house packing his belongings to leave. Lagrone allegedly shot him, then video-chatted with the other woman via a Facebook app, with Manns appearing in the background, laying on the floor in what appeared to be a pool of blood. Someone was seen kicking him at least twice, Meindl said. The prosecution believes it was Lagrone.