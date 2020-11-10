 

Tornado watch until 8 p.m. on top of severe storms moving through

  • A tornado watch has been issued for the Chicago area until 8 p.m.

daily herald report
Updated 11/10/2020 3:21 PM

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for northern Illinois that includes the Chicago suburbs.

The watch, set until 8 p.m., comes on top of a warning for severe weather that will move through the area later this afternoon and into the night.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"Damaging wind gusts of 60 to 70 mph and a few brief tornadoes are possible," the weather service says.

The whole suburban area is covered by the warning, with South suburbs possibly seeing a little worse.

You can expect storms to start moving through the suburbs by 5 p.m. "Threats last up to 1-2 hours in any given location," the service says.

The severe weather is expected to be largely done by 9 p.m.

The weather service advises staying indoors, and if a tornado warning strikes, "head to an interior room in the lowest level of your home and stay away from windows."

