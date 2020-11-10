Nerheim concedes state's attorney race to Rinehart amid another 'blue wave' in Lake County

Lake County State's Attorney Mike Nerheim conceded victory Tuesday after the latest batch of processed votes put him further behind Democratic challenger Eric Rinehart.

Nerheim, a Gurnee Republican, said he was going to call Rinehart Tuesday afternoon.

Nerheim initially led Democratic challenger Eric Rinehart of Highwood 41,757 votes to 25,335 votes on election night when the results were mostly made up of ballots cast in person that day.

Since then, Lake County Clerk Robin O'Connor's office has processed tens of thousands of vote-by-mail ballots.

After the latest update at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nerheim trailed with 151,991 votes to Rinehart's 163,501 votes in the unofficial tallies.

The story is the same for nearly every other Republican running in Lake County. Most were ahead initially before watching their leads vanish once the vote-by-mail ballots were processed.

Democrats now lead in the races for four countywide elected offices and in seven of the eight Lake County Board district races.

"I think certainly the blue wave that's been hitting Lake County for the last couple election cycles was definitely a factor," Nerheim said of his loss. "When you look at the top of the ticket to the bottom, Republicans just got wiped out."

Lauren Beth Gash, the chair of the Lake County Democrats, said the results show that voters in the area have rejected President Donald Trump and his Republican enablers.

"There was tremendous energy among Democrats this cycle and Donald Trump was one of the Democrats' best volunteer recruiters of all time," Gash said.

In the race for Lake County coroner, Democratic challenger Jennifer Banek increased her lead over Republican incumbent Dr. Howard Cooper. Banek now has 165,875 votes to Cooper's 148,398. Cooper said Monday he's content to wait until Nov. 17 when the vote is made official before either conceding or declaring victory.