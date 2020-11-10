Feder: Editor Karen Hawkins named co-publisher of Chicago Reader

Karen Hawkins, co-editor in chief of the Chicago Reader, has been named co-publisher of the alternative newspaper, Robert Feder reports.

"I am so excited to be joined by Karen as co-publisher," said Tracy Baim, who's been publisher since 2018. "We worked together 20 years ago at Windy City Times, and have worked to pivot the Reader these past two years. Karen's leadership and vision will provide a critical role as we seek to navigate the next few years in community media."

Read the full story here.