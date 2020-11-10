Feder: Editor Karen Hawkins named co-publisher of Chicago Reader
Updated 11/10/2020 6:36 AM
Karen Hawkins, co-editor in chief of the Chicago Reader, has been named co-publisher of the alternative newspaper, Robert Feder reports.
"I am so excited to be joined by Karen as co-publisher," said Tracy Baim, who's been publisher since 2018. "We worked together 20 years ago at Windy City Times, and have worked to pivot the Reader these past two years. Karen's leadership and vision will provide a critical role as we seek to navigate the next few years in community media."
Read the full story here.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.