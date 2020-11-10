COVID-19 case counts per county, ZIP code as of Nov. 10

This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP

223,261 COVID-19 cases in the suburbs as of Tuesday. That's 43.7% of the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. 4,638 deaths in the suburbs, which is 45.1% of all COVID-19 deaths in Illinois.

Cook County• As of Tuesday, suburban Cook County had 105,385 cases and 2,514 deaths, according to the state. In Chicago: 122,040 cases and 3,153 fatalities.

• Top suburb case counts as of Tuesday from Cook County's health department and the medical examiner's office: 3,691 cases and 116 deaths in Des Plaines, 2,413 cases and 23 deaths in Palatine, 2,075 cases and 24 deaths in Schaumburg, 2,055 cases and 53 deaths in Arlington Heights, 1,799 cases and 29 deaths in Streamwood, 1,721 cases and 14 deaths in Mount Prospect, 1,635 cases and 81 deaths in Wheeling, 1,582 cases and 53 deaths in Glenview, 1,508 cases and 31 deaths in Hoffman Estates, 1,201 cases and 16 deaths in Hanover Park (Cook County portion), 1,072 cases and 43 deaths in Elk Grove Village, 1,052 cases and 44 deaths in Northbrook, 978 cases and 24 deaths in Rolling Meadows, 617 cases and 11 deaths in Prospect Heights, 427 cases and 23 deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

DuPage County• The county reported 29,955 cases and 639 deaths as of Monday. The county health department has slowed its daily reporting, blaming a data processing issue on the state.

• Top counts: 2,419 cases and 50 deaths in Naperville (DuPage County portion), 2,054 cases and 16 deaths in Addison, 1,835 cases and 17 deaths in West Chicago, 1,599 cases and 31 deaths in Carol Stream, 1,565 cases and 15 deaths in Glendale Heights, 1,501 cases and 48 deaths in Elmhurst, 1,474 cases and 32 deaths in Lombard, 1,481 cases and 28 deaths in Wheaton, 1,311 cases and 14 deaths in Aurora (DuPage County portion), 1,103 cases and 6 deaths in Glen Ellyn, 1,089 cases and 18 deaths in Bensenville, 893 cases and 7 deaths in Villa Park, and 707 cases and 7 deaths in Hanover Park (DuPage County portion).

Lake County• Lake County reported 25,798 cases and 534 deaths as of Monday. The county health department has slowed its daily reporting, blaming a data processing issue on the state.

• Most recent top counts: 5,560 to 5,564 in Waukegan, 1,555 to 1,559 in Round Lake Beach, 985 to 989 in Mundelein, 935 to 939 in Gurnee, 690 to 694 in Round Lake, 560 to 564 in Vernon Hills, 500 to 504 in Lake Zurich, 450 to 454 in Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion), 470 to 474 in Grayslake, 460 to 464 in Libertyville, 375 to 379 in Wauconda.

Kane County• 23,179 cases with 366 deaths as of Tuesday on the IDPH website. The Kane County Health Department has ceased updating its website as of Oct. 28, blaming a data processing issue on the state.

McHenry County• 9,786 cases and 120 deaths as of Tuesday, according to the IDPH website.

Will County• 25,892 cases and 461 deaths reported, according to the IDPH website Tuesday.