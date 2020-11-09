Suspect in killing of Algonquin couple captured in Colorado

A 39-year-old woman suspected in the killings of an Algonquin couple found dead in their home Sunday has been captured in Colorado, police said this morning.

Arin M. Fox of Algonquin faces four counts of first-degree murder, two counts of possession of stolen vehicle and additional charges of aggravated battery and domestic battery stemming from the slayings, according to Algonquin police.

She fled to Colorado in the victims' vehicle after the killings, police said, but was captured and is in custody in Douglas County, south of Denver, awaiting extradition.

Officers conducting a well-being check at about 6:40 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Red Coach Lane found Leonard J. Gilard, 73, and Noreen S. Gilard, 69, dead from unspecified wounds, according to police. Autopsies are pending.

Police said the killings appear to be domestic-related and there is no threat to the community.

Fox lived with the victims, but is not believed to be a relative, police told ABC 7.

Police said their investigation is ongoing and further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.