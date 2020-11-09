Oakbrook Terrace's Drury Lane earns 8 Jeff Awards during virtual ceremony

Courtesy of Liz LaurenHer costumes for Paramount Theatre's "Beauty and the Beast" earned designer Theresa Ham her first equity Jeff Award.

Carrie Coon received a 2020 Jeff Award Monday for her performance as hard-up, heartbroken waitress opposite Namir Smallwood's paranoid Gulf War in Steppenwolf Theatre's "Bug." Courtesy of Michael Brosilow

Eben K. Logan, center, received a Joseph Jefferson Equity Award for her performance as Celie in Drury Lane Theatre's revival of "The Color Purple" which also earned awards for director Lili-Anne Brown and supporting performer Nicole Michelle Haskins. Courtesy of Brett Beiner Photograph/Drury Lane Theatre

Josh Drake, left, and Skyler Adams, at the piano received Joseph Jefferson Awards Monday for their performances in Drury Lane Theatre's regional premiere of "An American in Paris," which earned more 2020 Jeffs than any other production. Courtesy of Brett Beiner Photography/Drury Lane Theatre

Drury Lane Theatre's revival of "An American in Paris" earned awards for musical (large), lead performer Josh Drake (seen here with co-star Leigh-Ann Esty), supporting performer Skyler Adams; choreographer Lynne Kurdziel-Formato and projection designer Kevan Loney. Courtesy of Brett Beiner Photography/Drury Lane Theatre

In the wake of a season cut short by a global pandemic, theater's faithful celebrated excellence in Chicago area equity theater Monday during the 52nd annual Joseph Jefferson Awards ceremony held virtually without acceptance speeches and with videotaped clips from nominated productions substituting for live performances.

Drury Lane Theatre in Oakbrook Terrace dominated with eight awards, five for its stellar regional premiere of "An American in Paris." The production earned awards for best large musical, lead performer Josh Drake (as American G.I. turned aspiring artist), supporting performer Skyler Adams (as composer Adam Hochberg), choreographer Lynne Kurdziel-Formato and projection designer Kevan Loney.

Drury Lane's revival of "The Color Purple" earned awards for director Lili-Anne Brown, principal performer Eben K. Logan (as Celie), and supporting performer Nicole Michelle Haskins (as the defiant Sofia).

Designer Theresa Ham received her first equity Jeff for her "Beauty and the Beast" costumes for Aurora's Paramount Theatre production.

Steppenwolf Theatre ensemble member Carrie Coon earned a lead performer Jeff for her alternately vulnerable and ferocious turn as a grieving woman seduced into a shared psychosis in "Bug." The production also earned Takeshi Kata an award for large set design, and Heather Gilbert one for lighting design. The South African a cappella group Ladysmith Black Mambazo was recognized for the mellifluous melodies composed for Steppenwolf's play-with-music "Lindiwe."

Jeff Award-winner Michelle Lauto hosted the ceremony, which marked the swan song for Chicago's Mercury Theater that closed after nine years last summer as a result of the coronavirus-imposed shutdown. The company received the award for mid-size musical production for "Monty Python's Spamalot," which also earned executive director L. Walter Stearns the award for direction of a mid-size musical.

The equity season typically runs August 1 through July 31. However, the season concluded on March 13, after theaters everywhere shut down in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, a total of 62 equity productions were eligible for award consideration for 2020.