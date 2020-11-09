New COVID-19 cases reach 10,573, DuPage, Kane and Will counties could face tougher restrictions

New cases of COVID-19 rose by 10,573 Monday and 14 people died of the respiratory disease, as DuPage, Kane, Kankakee and Will counties brace for heightened restrictions as the virus surges.

The number of patients in Illinois hospitals with COVID-19 came to 4,409 as of Sunday night, which is the highest tally since May 13. The total seven-day average of hospitalizations is 4,042.6, a nearly 31% increase from 3,090 a day between Oct. 26 and Nov. 1.

It's been over two weeks since the state imposed restrictions, such as no indoor dining in DuPage and Kane (Region 8) and Will and Kankakee (Region 7), after the four surpassed an 8% test positivity rate. Those rates haven't diminished and it's expected Gov. J.B. Pritzker could announce tougher measures Monday.

New rules would likely include reducing the size of parties eating outdoors at bars and restaurants from 10 to six. Another change would be limiting the size of social, professional or religious gatherings from 25 to 10 indoors and outdoors.

The tighter restrictions, known as Tier 2 mitigations, could go into effect Wednesday, an official said.

The state already imposed Tier 2 rules on northwest Illinois, which includes Rockford, Northern Illinois University, and Galena, on Oct. 25. Those actions did not require schools to halt in-person learning.

The state's virus positivity rate stands at 11.4% based on a seven-day average, the highest rate since May and indicative of a continued climb. The daily positivity rate is 16.3% although that reflects a below average number of tests.

Tests processed by state labs reached 64,760 in the last 24 hours, the week's average is 84,663.

The total number of virus infections is 498,560, while Illinoisans dying from the pandemic total 10,210.

The tally of daily and cumulative virus cases reflects a new IDPH policy enacted Friday of combining possible and confirmed COVID-19 infections.

By lumping possible and confirmed cases together, state officials said they are following U.S. Centers for Disease Control protocols but it means comparisons between Illinois caseloads since the pandemic began and as of Friday won't parallel exactly.

This week, the state offers pop-up COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Tuesday at Churchville Middle School, 155 Victory Parkway in Elmhurst, and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday at Wheaton College, Edman Chapel, 410 E. Franklin St.