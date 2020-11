HUD Secretary Ben Carson tests positive for the coronavirus

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson, shown at a 2018 White House event, has tested positive for the coronavirus. Washington Post photo by Jabin Botsford.

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson holds notes as he speaks during a campaign event before President Donald Trump at the Cobb Galleria Centre, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson has tested positive for the coronavirus. Carson is the first member of President Donald Trump's cabinet known to have tested positive.

The department's deputy chief of staff, Coalter Baker, said Monday that Carson is "in good spirits and feels fortunate to have access to effective therapeutics which aid and markedly speed his recovery."

The 69-year-old Carson is among several top Trump administration officials who attended last week's election night party at the White House. Carson has been a steadfast surrogate for the Republican president, traveling to many of the swing states before Election Day to discuss the administration's priorities and achievements. Carson attended several events Trump held to appeal to African American voters.

Before joining the Trump administration, Carson had sought the GOP's presidential nomination in 2016. He served for nearly 30 years as director of pediatric neurosurgery at the Johns Hopkins Children's Center.