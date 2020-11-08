Sam's of Arlington, a local staple for 34 years, closes for good

A dining staple in Arlington Heights for 34 years, Sam's of Arlington closed this weekend for good, with its owner saying the restaurant wouldn't be able to make it through another shutdown.

Sam's, located at 1863 W. Central Road within the Clearbrook Plaza strip mall, served its last meal Friday night, owner George Vassos confirmed Sunday.

He broke the news to customers on the restaurant's Facebook page a day earlier, saying it was a very difficult decision that he did not take lightly. But after serious consideration, Vassos said the restaurant isn't in a position to withstand the most recent state-ordered temporary ban on indoor dining due to COVID-19. He said the restaurant is still recovering from the first shutdown, having been closed for three months at the onset of the pandemic.

"The memories made here at Sam's will be cherished always," Vassos wrote. "Sadly we have to say goodbye to our staff, friends and loyal customers and wish you all good health and happiness. Stay strong, stay safe and stay healthy."

Vassos ran the restaurant for the last decade, after original owner Sam Trakas started it in 1986. The eatery was known for a wide host of fare at affordable prices, including ribs, steak sandwiches, prime rib and roast duck. It also had a full-service bar and private party room.

Vassos encouraged patrons to visit his other restaurant, Honey-Jam Cafe at 2944 W. Euclid Ave., which remains open daily for breakfast and lunch on its outdoor patio.