DuPage woman held on $1.5 million bail in domestic shooting

A Naperville-area woman was ordered held on $1.5 million bail Sunday in connection with a domestic shooting Friday that left a man hospitalized with a bullet lodged in his spine, authorities said.

Rosa Lagrone, 34, of the 25W000 block of Keswick Lane in unincorporated DuPage County, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery involving the discharge of a firearm and aggravated domestic battery. Judge Paul Marchese set bail at a Sunday morning hearing.

DuPage County Sheriff's Office officials said Lagrone is accused of firing a pistol in her home at a 27-year-old man, striking him in his arm and torso, at about 2:15 p.m. Friday.

The sheriff's office reported that domestic violence cases are up in DuPage County nearly 50% over the same period last year.

"Just days removed from Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October, we are faced with this tragic shooting of a young man near Naperville," Sheriff James Mendrick said in a news release. "I'd like to thank our deputies for their tireless work to ensure prosecutors have the strongest case possible. I'd like to thank DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin and his office for their hard work on this case."

Lagrone is due back in court Dec. 7.