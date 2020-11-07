Images: The country reacts to Biden's projected victory
Updated 11/7/2020 4:09 PM
Images of The country reacting as Democrat Joe Biden is projected to defeated President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States Saturday.
People gathered in Black Lives Matter Plaza react to the presidential race being called by CNN in Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's favor over Pres. Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Washington. His victory came after more than three days of uncertainty as election officials sorted through a surge of mail-in votes that delayed the processing of some ballots.
(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
People celebrate in Times Square after former vice president and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden was announced as the winner over Pres. Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in New York. His victory came after more than three days of uncertainty as election officials sorted through a surge of mail-in votes that delayed the processing of some ballots.
(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Supporters of President-elect Joe Biden wave signs and flags at the entrance to Trump National golf club in Sterling, Va., Saturday Nov 7, 2020. Trump was at the facility.
(AP Photo/Steve Helber)
People celebrate Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Philadelphia, after Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become 46th president of the United States.
(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Trump supporters demonstrating during the election results, at right, pray with a counter protester after the presidential election was called for Joe Biden outside the State Capitol in Lansing, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.
(AP Photo/David Goldman)
People celebrate in Times Square after former vice president and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden was announced as the winner over Pres. Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in New York. His victory came after more than three days of uncertainty as election officials sorted through a surge of mail-in votes that delayed the processing of some ballots.
(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
People celebrate outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center after Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become 46th president of the United States, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Philadelphia.
(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
People gathered in Black Lives Matter Plaza, react to the presidential race being called in Joe Biden's favor, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Washington. Democrat Joe Biden has defeated President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States.
(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
People celebrate outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center after Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become 46th president of the United States, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Philadelphia.
(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
People celebrate outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Philadelphia, after Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become 46th president of the United States.
(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Janice Jamison, Evans, Ga, reacts after hearing the announcement by CNN that former vice president and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden had defeated Pres. Donald Trump, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at McPherson Square in Washington.
(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Amanda Madden sprays champagne as people celebrate at Black Lives Matter Plaza after CNN called the race in favor of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden over Pres. Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Washington. His victory came after more than three days of uncertainty as election officials sorted through a surge of mail-in votes that delayed the processing of some ballots.
(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
People gathered in Black Lives Matter Plaza react to the presidential race being called by CNN in Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's favor over Pres. Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Washington. His victory came after more than three days of uncertainty as election officials sorted through a surge of mail-in votes that delayed the processing of some ballots.
(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
People celebrate outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Philadelphia, after Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become 46th president of the United States.
(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Supporters of President-elect Joe Biden wave signs at the entrance to Trump National golf club in Sterling, Va., Saturday Nov 7, 2020. Trump was at the facility.
(AP Photo/Steve Helber)
People dance in celebration outside the Pennsylvania State Capitol, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Harrisburg, Pa., after Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become 46th president of the United States.
(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
People celebrate as a truck festooned with Biden Harris decorations drives through the Bywater section of New Orleans, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, after news outlets called the Presidential election in favor of President-elect Joe Biden and his running mate, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Jen Valley, of Hummelstown, Pa., and Carrie Fowler, of Harrisburg, Pa., embrace outside the Pennsylvania State Capitol, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Harrisburg, after Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become 46th president of the United States.
(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
People celebrate outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Philadelphia, after Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become 46th president of the United States.
(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
People dance as they celebrate outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Philadelphia, after Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become 46th president of the United States.
(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Supporters of President-elect Joe Biden and his running mate, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris celebrate in downtown San Antonio, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States on Saturday, positioning himself to lead a nation gripped by the historic pandemic and a confluence of economic and social turmoil.
(AP Photo/Eric Gay)
People gathered in Black Lives Matter Plaza react to the presidential race being called by CNN in Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's favor over Pres. Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Washington. His victory came after more than three days of uncertainty as election officials sorted through a surge of mail-in votes that delayed the processing of some ballots.
(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
People gathered in Black Lives Matter Plaza react to the presidential race being called in favor of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden over Pres. Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Washington. His victory came after more than three days of uncertainty as election officials sorted through a surge of mail-in votes that delayed the processing of some ballots.
(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
People gathered in Black Lives Matter Plaza react to the presidential race being called in favor of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden over Pres. Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Washington. His victory came after more than three days of uncertainty as election officials sorted through a surge of mail-in votes that delayed the processing of some ballots.
(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
People celebrate after Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become 46th president of the United States, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Philadelphia.
(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
People celebrate outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Philadelphia, after Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become 46th president of the United States.
(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Several hundred people gather in San Francisco's Castro district to celebrate the victory of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.
(AP Photo/Noah Berger)
People gather along 16th street in front of the White House to celebrate the presidential race being called in favor of President-elect Joe Biden over President Donald Trump, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Washington. His victory came after more than three days of uncertainty as election officials sorted through a surge of mail-in votes that delayed the processing of some ballots.
(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.