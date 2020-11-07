COVID-19 case counts per county, ZIP code as of Nov. 6

In this Monday, July 6, 2020 file photo, a health care worker administers a COVID-19 test at a site sponsored by Community Heath of South Florida at the Martin Luther King Jr. Clinica Campesina Health Center in Homestead, Fla. Associated Press

203,896 COVID-19 cases in the suburbs as of Friday. That's 43.8% of the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. 4,565 deaths in the suburbs, which is 45.3% of all COVID-19 deaths in Illinois.

Cook County• As of Friday, suburban Cook County had 96,931 cases and 2,465 deaths, according to the state. In Chicago: 113,335 cases and 3,121 fatalities.

• Top suburb case counts as of Friday from Cook County's health department and the medical examiner's office: 3,378 cases and 115 deaths in Des Plaines, 2,169 cases and 21 deaths in Palatine, 1,840 cases and 24 deaths in Schaumburg, 1,792 cases and 47 deaths in Arlington Heights, 1,642 cases and 29 deaths in Streamwood, 1,537 cases and 12 deaths in Mount Prospect, 1,518 cases and 80 deaths in Wheeling, 1,443 cases and 53 deaths in Glenview, 1,330 cases and 31 deaths in Hoffman Estates, 1,073 cases and 16 deaths in Hanover Park (Cook County portion), 946 cases and 43 deaths in Elk Grove Village, 932 cases and 43 deaths in Northbrook, 894 cases and 22 deaths in Rolling Meadows, 560 cases and 10 deaths in Prospect Heights, 359 cases and 23 deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

DuPage County• The county reported 26,262 cases and 622 deaths as of Tuesday. The county health department has slowed its daily reporting, blaming a data processing issue on the state.

• Top counts: 2,049 cases and 46 deaths in Naperville (DuPage County portion), 1,863 cases and 15 deaths in Addison, 1,620 cases and 15 deaths in West Chicago, 1,426 cases and 15 deaths in Glendale Heights, 1,404 cases and 31 deaths in Carol Stream, 1,341 cases and 47 deaths in Elmhurst, 1,309 cases and 32 deaths in Lombard, 1,207 cases and 28 deaths in Wheaton, 1,145 cases and 14 deaths in Aurora (DuPage County portion), 1,002 cases and 18 deaths in Bensenville, 956 cases and 6 deaths in Glen Ellyn, 795 cases and 7 deaths in Villa Park, and 623 cases and 6 deaths in Hanover Park (DuPage County portion).

Lake County• Lake County reported 23,765 cases and 529 deaths as of Wednesday. The county health department has slowed its daily reporting, blaming a data processing issue on the state.

• Most recent top counts: 5,205 to 5,209 in Waukegan, 1,445 to 1,449 in Round Lake Beach, 905 to 909 in Mundelein, 855 to 859 in Gurnee, 625 to 629 in Round Lake, 510 to 514 in Vernon Hills, 450 to 454 in Lake Zurich, 425 to 429 in Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion), 410 to 414 in Grayslake, 410 to 414 in Libertyville, 335 to 339 in Wauconda.

Kane County• 21,195 cases with 360 deaths as of Friday on the IDPH website. The Kane County Health Department has ceased updating its website as of Oct. 28, blaming a data processing issue on the state.

McHenry County• 8,532 cases and 120 deaths as of Friday, according to the IDPH website.

Will County• 23,279 cases and 454 deaths reported, according to the IDPH website Friday.