Rickert concedes victory to Pierog in Kane County chairman race

Republican David Rickert conceded victory Friday to Democrat Corinne Pierog in the race for Kane County Board chairman.

"Although not mathematically eliminated, it's time to call this race. Congratulations to Ms. Pierog the next county chairman," Rickert wrote on his Facebook page.

Pierog said Rickert first called her Thursday night to talk about how he was likely to concede. "I certainly appreciated that and honored that," she said.

When Pierog saw his Friday Facebook post, she called Rickert to confirm.

Pierog called the campaign "a wonderful opportunity" for her to learn about the community and the people of the county, and noted that she and Rickert "both voiced our unique challenges for the position and our unique attributes." She wrote on her Facebook page that she looked forward to working with Rickert, who has two years left on his term as the county's treasurer.

When she takes office in December, Pierog said, she will represent all residents, regardless of party affiliation.

"I will work in a nonpartisan manner. We are here to work for the county. We are here to work for its people," she said.

Rickert could not be reached for comment.

Unofficial vote totals late Friday afternoon showed Pierog had 114,192 votes, to Rickert's 112,216. That included early, Election Day and vote-by-mail ballots counted thus far.

According to the state elections board, 6,828 vote-by-mail ballots have not been returned to the Kane County clerk. Nov. 17 is the last day to count vote-by-mail ballots.

The current chairman, Republican Chris Lauzen of Aurora, did not seek reelection.