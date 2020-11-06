 

Latest repairs to Long Grove covered bridge underway

  • Repairs to the Long Grove covered bridge, damaged in August a day after reopeining, are beginning.

    Repairs to the Long Grove covered bridge, damaged in August a day after reopeining, are beginning. Courtesy of Bob Johnson

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 11/6/2020 5:16 PM

Workers on Friday were repairing the ill-fated Long Grove covered bridge after it was superficially damaged in two separate accidents in August.

Severely damaged in June 2018 by a box truck, the bridge on Robert Parker Coffin Road reopened on Aug. 14 after two years of costly repairs. The celebration drew village officials, business owners and residents.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Less than 24 hours later, however, the driver of a rented school bus ignored GPS warnings to steer clear and drove through the bridge -- damaging both ends. Four days after that, a box truck driver hit it as well.

Fortunately, changes to the bridge since its 2018 accident saved it from structural damage. After the accidents, officials affixed bright yellow height signs on the bridge and vowed to examine other options.

Information wasn't immediately available from village officials on how long the current round of repairs would take.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
New signs, maybe flashing lights and more to protect Long Grove bridge
Related Article
New signs, maybe flashing lights and more to protect Long Grove bridge
 
It happened AGAIN: Truck damages Long Grove bridge's cover
Related Article
It happened AGAIN: Truck damages Long Grove bridge's cover
 
Repairs to Long Grove's covered bridge could take a month, officials estimate
Related Article
Repairs to Long Grove's covered bridge could take a month, officials estimate
 
'Oh, no, it couldn't be': Long Grove's covered bridge damaged a day after reopening
Related Article
'Oh, no, it couldn't be': Long Grove's covered bridge damaged a day after reopening
 
Two years after truck took it out, Long Grove's covered bridge back in action
Related Article
Two years after truck took it out, Long Grove's covered bridge back in action
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 