Latest repairs to Long Grove covered bridge underway

Repairs to the Long Grove covered bridge, damaged in August a day after reopeining, are beginning. Courtesy of Bob Johnson

Workers on Friday were repairing the ill-fated Long Grove covered bridge after it was superficially damaged in two separate accidents in August.

Severely damaged in June 2018 by a box truck, the bridge on Robert Parker Coffin Road reopened on Aug. 14 after two years of costly repairs. The celebration drew village officials, business owners and residents.

Less than 24 hours later, however, the driver of a rented school bus ignored GPS warnings to steer clear and drove through the bridge -- damaging both ends. Four days after that, a box truck driver hit it as well.

Fortunately, changes to the bridge since its 2018 accident saved it from structural damage. After the accidents, officials affixed bright yellow height signs on the bridge and vowed to examine other options.

Information wasn't immediately available from village officials on how long the current round of repairs would take.