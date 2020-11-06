Images: Former Vice President Joe Biden during his 2020 presidential campaign and the Obama years

Associated Press, 2019Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks with his traveling national press secretary, Remi Yamamoto, on a flight to South Carolina. Richard Grenell, President Donald Trump's former ambassador to Germany and former acting director of national intelligence, tweeted this photo on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, alongside a photo of Biden standing outdoors while wearing a mask. The tweet, which claims that Biden wears a mask outside but doesn't wear one on his plane, creates the false impression that this photo of Biden without a mask was taken during the coronavirus pandemic.