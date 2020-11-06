Images: Former Vice President Joe Biden during his 2020 presidential campaign and the Obama years
Updated 11/7/2020 12:29 PM
A look at former Vice President Joe Biden's 2020 presidential campaign and his time serving with President Barack Obama.
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Wilmington, Del.
Associated Press
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to supporters, early Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Wilmington, Del.
Associated Press
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden arrives to speak Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Wilmington, Del.
Associated Press
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Wilmington, Del., as Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., listens.
Associated Press
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Wilmington, Del.
Associated Press
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Wilmington, Del.
Associated Press
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden arrives with his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., to speak Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Wilmington, Del.
Associated Press
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden joined by Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks at the The Queen theater Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Wilmington, Del.
Associated Press
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Wilmington, Del.
Associated Press
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden takes off his face mask as he arrives to speak, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Wilmington, Del.
Associated Press
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden waves as he arrives at the Queen theater for meetings, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Wilmington, Del.
Associated Press
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden arrives to speak Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Wilmington, Del., with his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif.
Associated Press
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden arrives to speak to supporters, early Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Wilmington, Del., as Jill Biden looks on.
Associated Press
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden walks from the podium after speaking in a hanger at General Mitchell International Airport, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in Milwaukee.
Associated Press
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden pauses in front of a mural during visit to The Warehouse teen center in Wilmington, Del., Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.
Associated Press
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden answers a question as President Donald Trump listens during the second and final presidential debate Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn.
Associated Press
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden waves while visiting his boyhood home during a stop in Scranton, Pa., Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.
Associated Press
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a drive-in rally at Lexington Technology Park, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in Pittsburgh.
Associated Press
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a drive-in rally at Heinz Field, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in Pittsburgh.
Associated Press
Associated Press, 2019Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks with his traveling national press secretary, Remi Yamamoto, on a flight to South Carolina. Richard Grenell, President Donald Trump's former ambassador to Germany and former acting director of national intelligence, tweeted this photo on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, alongside a photo of Biden standing outdoors while wearing a mask. The tweet, which claims that Biden wears a mask outside but doesn't wear one on his plane, creates the false impression that this photo of Biden without a mask was taken during the coronavirus pandemic.
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden arrives at Pittsburgh International Airport in Pittsburgh, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020 for a rally. Biden is holding rallies in Ohio and Pennsylvania today.
Associated Press
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a rally at Cleveland Burke Lakefront Airport, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in Cleveland.
Associated Press
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a rally at Cleveland Burke Lakefront Airport, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in Cleveland.
Associated Press
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign rally at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds in St. Paul, Minn., Friday, Oct. 30, 2020.
Associated Press
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a "Souls to the Polls" drive-in rally at Sharon Baptist Church, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Philadelphia.
Associated Press
In this Thursday, June 28, 2007, file photo, Democratic Presidential hopeful Sen. Hillary Clinton, D-N.Y., left, listens to Sen. Joseph Biden, D-Del., during the televised Democratic presidential candidates debate at Howard University in Washington. Democrats coalesced around Barack Obama's selection of Joe Biden as his running mate on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2008, while Republicans quickly seized on the Delaware senator's past criticism of the presidential candidate's inexperience.
Associated Press, 2007
Democratic vice presidential running mate Sen. Joe Biden, D-Del., jogs out to meet Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Barack Obama, D-Ill., as they appear together outside the Old State Capitol Saturday, Aug. 23, 2008, in Springfield, Ill.
Associated Press, 2008
Democratic vice presidential candidate, Sen. Joe Biden, D-Del., front center, is joined by his family at the Democratic National Convention in Denver, Monday, Aug. 25, 2008. From front right, holding flag Roberta Mabel "Maisy," wife Jill, front left Naomi, third from left in background is Beau and background right is Hallie.
Associated Press
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Barack Obama D-Ill., and his vice presidential running mate Sen. Joe Biden, D-Del., appear together Saturday, Aug. 23, 2008, in Springfield, Ill.
Associated Press, 2008
Democratic vice-presidential candidate Sen. Joe Biden, D-Del., left, shakes hands with Trina Lynch as he orders lunch at Boney's Smokehouse in Denver, Monday, Aug. 25, 2008, on the first day of the Democratic National Convention.
Associated Press, 2008
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Barack Obama D-Ill., and his vice presidential running mate Sen. Joe Biden D-Del., appear together at a campaign stop Saturday, Aug. 23, 2008, in Springfield, Ill.
Associated Press, 2008
Democratic vice-presidential candidate Sen. Joe Biden, D-Del., center, greets people gathered near a BBQ stand in downtown Denver, Monday, Aug. 25, 2008, as he campaigns on the first day of the Democratic National Convention.
Associated Press, 2008
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Barack Obama, D-Ill., listens as vice presidential running mate Sen. Joe Biden, D-Del., speaks at a rally in front of the Old State Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Saturday, Aug. 23, 2008.
Associated Press
Democratic presidential candidate, Sen. Barack Obama, D-Ill., right, and Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Joe Biden, D-Del., look at the fireworks at the conclusion of Obama's acceptance speech at the Democratic National Convention at Invesco Field in Denver, Thursday, Aug. 28, 2008. At left is Michelle Obama.
Associated Press, 2008
Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Joe Biden, D-Del., points into the crowd as his running mate, Democratic presidential nominee, Sen. Barack Obama, D-Ill., waves after Obama's acceptance speech at the Democratic National Convention in Denver, Thursday, Aug. 28, 2008.
Associated Press, 2008
Sen. Barack Obama, D-Ill., right, and Democratic vice presidential candidate, Sen. Joe Biden, D-Del., are seen at the Democratic National Convention in Denver, Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2008.
Associated Press, 2008
Democratic vice presidential candidate, Sen. Joe Biden, D-Del., meets with Army National Guard troops from Nebraska and Georgia Thursday, Aug. 28, 2008 at Invesco Field in Denver. The troops were in town to provide medical and rescue assistance to local and national authorities during the Democratic National Convention.
Associated Press, 2008
Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Joe Biden, D-Del., takes a photo of himself with an unidentified Army National Guardswoman Thursday, Aug. 28, 2008 at Invesco Field in Denver. The troops, from Georgia and Nebraska, were in Denver to provide medical and rescue assistance to local and national authorities during the Democratic National Convention.
Associated Press, 2008
Democratic vice-presidential candidate Sen. Joe Biden, D-Del. and his wife Jill, arrive at an economic roundtable for women, Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2008, in Denver, Colo.
Associated Press, 2008
Associated Press file Jay Leno, right, has lamented to his "Tonight Show" audience that it's tough to come up with Barack Obama jokes. "This is why God gave us Joe Biden," Leno said of the vice president-elect, left, who appeared on Leno's show.
President Barack Obama, Treasury Secretary Tim Geithner, and Vice President Joe Biden meet in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 29, 2009.
Associated Press, 2009
Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Joe Biden, D-Del., shakes hand with supporters and campaign volunteers as he takes the stage prior to speaking at the Virginia Beach Convention Center in Virginia Beach, Va., Thursday, Sept. 4, 2008.
Associated Press, 2008
Vice President Joe Biden tours an assembly line at Serious Materials Chicago, with CEO Kevin Surace, Monday, April 27, 2009, in Chicago. The company formally known as Republic Windows and Doors declared bankruptcy in December 2008, leaving over 260 people unemployed. Serious Materials acquired the assets of the factory in February of this year and plans to rehire 250 union employees tied to spending under the Recovery Act.
Associated Press, 2009
Vice President Joe Biden looks on as President Barack Obama signs executive orders during a meeting with their senior staff, Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2009, at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House campus in Washington.
Associated Press, 2009
President-elect Barack Obama, center, Vice President-elect Joe Biden, left, and Education Secretary-designate Arne Duncan, second from right, pose with students at the Dodge Renaissance Academy in Chicago, Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2008.
Associated Press, 2008
From left, Vice President Joe Biden, his wife Jill Biden, and his sister Valerie Biden Owens, attend the funeral Mass for his mother, Jean Biden, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2010, at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Wilmington, Del.
Associated Press, 2010
Democratic vice-presidential candidate Sen. Joe Biden, D-Del., right, talks with a supporter at a campaign rally, Thursday, Oct. 30, 2008, at Fox high school in Arnold, Mo.
Associated Press, 2008
President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama, Vice President Joe Biden, his wife Jill, former President Bill Clinton, and Secretary of State nominee Hillary Clinton attend a prayer service at Washington National Cathedral in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2009.
Associated Press, 2009
Vice President Joe Biden greets Philadelphia Police Commissioner Charles Ramsey during a news conference at City Hall in Philadelphia, Tuesday, July 28, 2009. The Obama administration on Tuesday announced $1 billion in grants to help keep police officers on the beat during the economic downturn and tried to assure cities not getting aid that they won't be stiffed.
Associated Press, 2009
