Feder: 'News Nation' gets trounced in election coverage race

In a week that saw some cable networks and digital sites set viewership records, "News Nation," the Chicago-based startup launched in September by Nexstar Media Group, barely registered.

At the height of election night coverage Tuesday, "News Nation" delivered only 95,000 viewers from coast to coast on WGN America.

Compare that to 14 million viewers for Fox News, 9.3 million for CNN and 7.5 million for MSNBC.

Even WGN-Channel 9, also owned by Nexstar, outdrew "News Nation" with 241,000 viewers -- and that was in the Chicago area alone.

