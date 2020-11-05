South Finley Road closed in Lombard

South Finley Road from East Harding Road to West Madison Street in Lombard has been detoured for hours while the area is under increased police presence.

The village said in a tweet posted about 12:15 p.m. that first responders were providing assistance to an individual. Officials said they believe there is no threat to the general public but recommended avoiding the area.

Police confirmed the road was still closed Thursday night but wouldn't provide details.