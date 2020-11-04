Yang Rohr leads incumbent Wehrli in state House 41 race

Grant Wehrli, left, and Janet Yang Rohr, right, are candidates for state legislature 41st district in the 2020 election.

Democrat Janet Yang Rohr, a Naperville Unit District 203 school board member, appeared to be inching ahead of established incumbent Grant Wehrli, a Naperville Republican, in the state House District 41 race.

Yang Rohr received 29,114 votes to Wehrli's 27,616, leaving a margin of 1,498 votes separating the two candidates, according to unofficial results with all precincts reporting in DuPage and Will counties.

The unofficial tallies reported so far also don't account for as many as 338,000 outstanding mail-in ballots in the suburbs, including 50,504 that have yet to be returned in DuPage County, according to the State Board of Elections.

Ballots postmarked by Tuesday will be counted if they arrive by Nov. 17.

Wehrli has served as representative since 2014 and was named assistant minority leader in 2018. The former Naperville City Councilman pointed to his willingness to reach across the aisle and his track record of voting for what best represents the district, rather than following party lines.

Yang Rohr said she believes House District 41 needs a fresh start. She promised to defend women's rights and support better access to health care, while also protecting the middle class and retirees.