Republican challenger Lewis defeats Pappas in 45th District state house race

Bartlett Republican Seth Lewis has defeated incumbent state Rep. Diane Pappas of Itasca in the House District 45 race, which was too close to call late Tuesday.

Unofficial totals with all precincts reporting now show Lewis garnered 28,463 votes to 24,199 for Pappas, who was seeking her second term in the state legislature.

Roughly 305,312 mail-in ballots haven't been counted in the suburbs, including 42,074 ballots yet to be returned in DuPage County, according to the State Board of Elections. It's how many of those votes are in the 45th District.

This was Lewis' fourth run for the Illinois General Assembly. The GOP asked Lewis to run for the seat after candidate Mike Camerer, a Bartlett village trustee and winner of the GOP primary, died unexpectedly in June.

The 45th District includes parts of Addison, Bartlett, Bloomingdale, Carol Stream, Itasca, Roselle, West Chicago and Wood Dale.