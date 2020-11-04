Democrats gain ground in once solidly red DuPage County

Democrats hoping to make historic gains across once reliably Republican DuPage County are building leads or remain within striking distance of defeating GOP opponents for county board, forest preserve and countywide seats.

Democratic candidates were either pulling ahead or locked in tight races for four of six available seats on the 18-member county board based on partial election results. In more than 180 years of county government, Democrats have won the board majority only once, in 1934, local party leaders say.

If Democrats pick up all three open seats on the forest preserve district board, they'll seize control with a Democratic president breaking the tie.

Some candidates were gaining ground after a new batch of votes came in shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday, but there are still ballots to be counted. State election officials reported up to 42,074 outstanding mail-in ballots in DuPage.

That method of voting has been more popular among voters who pulled a Democratic ballot in the primary than those who cast GOP ballots. As of last week, 60,083 Democrats returned mail-in ballots compared to 24,672 Republicans.

Here's a look at where county races stand:

Countywide

Democratic challenger Candice Adams has a 791-vote lead over four-term GOP incumbent Chris Kachiroubas in the clerk of the circuit court race. Unofficial results showed Adams with 215,843 votes and Kachiroubas with 215,052.

In the county auditor race, Republican incumbent Bob Grogan holds the edge over Democratic challenger Bill White. Grogan has received 217,981 votes to White's 213,983.

In the coroner race, Republican incumbent Richard Jorgensen was leading Democratic challenger Gregory Whalen. Unofficial tallies have Jorgensen with 219,699 votes and Whalen with 208,757.

Democrat Kathleen Carrier is beating Republican Babette Holder Youngberg by 15,560 votes in the recorder race.

County board

Voters appear to have returned Republican Donald Puchalski to the District 1 seat. The attorney has garnered 34,484 votes, while Democratic challenger Zahra Suratwala has 29,028.

In District 2, Democrat Paula Deacon Garcia has seen her lead over Republican incumbent Sean Noonan grow to 1,328 votes.

In District 3, Republican incumbent Brian Krajewski leads with 39,648 votes to 36,754 ballots cast for Democratic challenger Gail Cabala-Lowry.

The closest contest is in District 4, where a mere 58 votes separates first-term incumbent Republican Tim Elliott from Democratic rival Lynn LaPlante. Elliott has 35,601 votes to LaPlante's 35,543.

Democrat Amy Chavez appears to have secured the District 5 seat with 40,645 votes. Her Republican opponent, Kevin Coyne, a Naperville City Council member, has 31,922 votes.

In the race for a District 6 seat, Democrat Greg Schwarze, a Carol Stream village trustee and firefighter, is leading with 34,388 votes, while Republican incumbent Bob Larsen has 33,998 votes.

Forest preserve

In a race with no incumbent, Democrat Tina Tyson-Dunne was leading Republican Karen Kelly for the District 2 seat. Tyson-Dunne has 41,096 votes, while Kelly has 37,674, according to unofficial results.

In District 4, Democrat Jeff Gahris has a 159-vote lead over GOP incumbent Tim Whelan.

In District 5, Democrat Barbara O'Meara had an apparent victory over Republican incumbent Mary Lou Wehrli. O'Meara has 39,335 votes to Wehrli's 33,122.