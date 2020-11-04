55 more dead from COVID-19 in Illinois, another 7,538 infected

Hospitalizations in Illinois continue to increase exponentially throughout the state. Associated Press file photo/April 2020

State health officials today reported another 55 Illinois residents have died from COVID-19, while 7,538 new cases of the disease were also diagnosed.

That brings the state's death toll from the disease to 9,933 with 437,556 residents who have contracted the virus since the outbreak began.

Health officials also reported 10.5% of today's 71,857 tests resulted in new cases, the highest that rate has been since May 22.

The statewide seven-day average infection rate is now at 8.5%.

The surge in hospitalizations from the virus showed no signs of slowing either as 3,761 patients were being treated for symptoms of the respiratory disease statewide Tuesday. That's up 167 patients from the prior day. Of those hospitalized, 776 were in intensive care. Statewide, COVID-19 patients are taking up 20.6% of hospital ICU beds.

The state is now averaging 3,339 patients a day hospitalized with COVID-19 for the past week. A month ago, the seven-day average number of patients hospitalized statewide was at 1,575.

With all 11 of the state's health regions under mitigation restrictions, none show signs of having those business operation and gathering size limits loosened anytime soon. The four suburban health regions all saw average test positivity rates increase again from the previous day. Each of the suburban regions are reporting positivity rates at 10.9% or higher. Continued increases could result in additional mitigation measures, health officials warned.