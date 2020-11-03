Wisdom Family Foundation hopes to make "Christmas Wishes" come true for Elgin-area kids

Last year, the Wisdom Family Foundation connected donor families to families in need to help about 200 kids. COURTESY OF THE WISDOM FAMILY FOUNDATION

The Wisdom Family Foundation is kicking off its second annual Christmas Wishes campaign to help kids in need in the Elgin area. Pictured are, from left, Jeff and Kristi Wisdom with their children McKenzie, Lily and Hannah Wisdom. Foundation director Heather Kirsebom is at right. COURTESY OF THE WISDOM FAMILY FOUNDATION

About 250 Elgin-area kids could have a happier holiday season this year with the help of the Wisdom Family Foundation's Christmas Wishes campaign.

The second-year program connects donors who provide gifts to young children of families in need.

"Last year, we successfully impacted 200 children in the Elgin/St. Charles area," said Wisdom Family Foundation Director Heather Kirsebom. "It was incredible to hear the stories and see the connections that were made between our donors and the recipient families."

The kids get to pick one "wish" item, such as a toy or game, and one "need," such as clothing, shoes, books or winter gear. Donor families will spend about $100 total per child and can write a letter or note to include with their gifts. The foundation donates a $50 grocery gift card to the family for a holiday meal.

"One of the big things that we want to do is not only donate dollars to the community, but also get community involvement," Kirsebom said. "It's about ripple-effecting change throughout the community."

The foundation is working with the Boys & Girls Club of Elgin and Elgin Area School District U-46 to find families in need. They have identified about 40 families, and hope to begin finding donor families starting Wednesday through Thanksgiving.

Kirsebom said people who want to get involved can fill out an online form at www.wisdomfamilyfoundation.org/christmas-wishes.

One thing that makes the program special, Kirsebom said, is the families are matched up and they communicate directly to each other about what the kids want and need. "It's a little bit more personal that way," she said.

After getting the kids' names, ages and lists, donors would normally deliver the gifts directly to the families. Given social distancing requirements due to the pandemic, Kirsebom said, the foundation and the Boys & Girls Club will help with communication and providing mutual meeting places for drop-off.

Kirsebom said 65 families were helped last year and about $20,000 in gifts were given out.

"It was very special and humbling," Dana Mueller, a donor last year, said in a statement provided by the foundation. "A family of 4 and a sister with her 2 kids freshly arrived from Mexico. 7 in a 1 bedroom apartment ... The kids from Mexico had never received a Christmas gift. Ever. There were tears and smiles and joy spread."

The Wisdom Family Foundation was started by Jeff and Kristi Wisdom and has been around since 2007. It works a lot with the Boys & Girls Club of Elgin and has awarded scholarships to U-46 students for the last 14 years, Kirsebom said.