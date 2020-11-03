Morrison takes early lead over Trevor in 54th District race

Tom Morrison, left, and Maggie Trevor, right, are candidates for House District 54 in the 2020 election.

In the 54th House District, incumbent Republican Tom Morrison of Palatine had a commanding lead over Democrat Maggie Trevor of Rolling Meadows.

With 92% of precincts reporting, Morrison received 20,465 votes (57%) to Trevor's 15,170 (43%).

Those unofficial tallies also include early votes and many mail-in ballots. However, mail-in ballots requested by voters and postmarked by Tuesday will be counted if they arrive by Nov. 17.

Morrison, who has held the seat since 2011, has been critical of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's response to the COVID-19 crisis, calling the governor's orders "draconian." Trevor has said the "hardships" caused by restrictions on businesses are necessary due to the "life and death" importance of controlling the virus.

The 54th District includes parts of Palatine, Inverness, Rolling Meadows, Hoffman Estates, Arlington Heights, Barrington and Schaumburg.