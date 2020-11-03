Incumbent Costa Howard holds lead in 48th District race

Peter Breen, left, and Terra Costa Howard, right, are candidates for the state legislature 48th district in the 2020 election.

First-term Democratic incumbent Terra Costa Howard held an edge over Republican rival Peter Breen in a bitter rematch in the 48th Illinois House District late Tuesday.

With 100% of precincts reporting, Costa Howard has 30,625 votes to 26,780 for Breen, according to unofficial tallies of in-person, early and mail-in ballots counted Tuesday night.

The partial results do not include up to 50,504 outstanding mail ballots, the equivalent of 7.9% of registered voters in DuPage County. Ballots postmarked by Tuesday will be counted as long as they arrive no later than Nov. 17.

Costa Howard decisively defeated Breen, the former House GOP floor leader, by 7 percentage points in 2018. The Glen Ellyn attorney was among the first Democratic lawmakers this summer to call on embattled House Speaker Michael Madigan to resign from leadership amid the ComEd bribery scandal.

Costa Howard supports the state's proposed graduated income tax plan, while Breen remains staunchly against it.

Breen, an attorney for the Thomas More Society, an anti-abortion law firm, is trying to retake the seat he held for two terms. He's criticized Costa Howard for still getting fundraising help from campaign committees controlled by Madigan.

The 48th District covers all or parts of Glen Ellyn, Lombard, Downers Grove, Wheaton and Lisle.