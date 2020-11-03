 

Incumbent Costa Howard holds early lead in 48th District race

  • Peter Breen, left, and Terra Costa Howard, right, are candidates for the state legislature 48th district in the 2020 election.

Marni Pyke
 
 
Updated 11/3/2020 9:09 PM

After a rancorous campaign, early tallies showed Democratic state Rep. Terra Costa Howard with 12,074 votes and Republican Peter Breen with 9,494 votes in Tuesday's 48th District election.

Only 21,568 votes have been counted.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Costa Howard of Glen Ellyn is a former school board member and small-business owner who first won election in 2018 -- defeating Breen, a Lombard lawyer who previously served two terms as a state representative.

The two clashed in debates, particularly over the fate of powerful House Speaker Michael Madigan, who federal prosecutors say was involved in a patronage scandal. Costa Howard has called for Madigan's resignation but Breen says that's insufficient.

A final result may take days because of a surge in mail-in voting. Over 50,500 DuPage County mail-in ballots were outstanding as of Wednesday.

