Few problems seen in voting in the suburbs, authorities say

Election Day seems to be proceeding smoothly, as of 1 p.m., in suburban counties, according to election authorities.

"We're getting through the day. There is some issues with scanners and touch screens, but these are not major issues," said Cook County Clerk Edmund Michalowski. The clerk oversees elections in the suburban portions of the county.

Michalowski said that as of 1:30 p.m., about 124,000 people had voted Tuesday.

"It's basically peaceful for a presidential election," Lake County Clerk Robin O'Connor said of voting in her county.

All Lake County polling places opened on time, she said.

As of noon, DuPage County Clerk Jean Kaczmarek reported 70,509 voters had cast ballots Tuesday. Combined with early voters and votes by mail, that meant turnout stood at 65%.

"Voting is going great," said Joe Tirio, McHenry County's clerk and recorder of deeds.

"We really had no idea of what to expect" on Tuesday, in terms of turnout, he said, given the large number of early votes cast. He said in-person voting was "brisk" during the first few hours.

One polling place opened late because the building's keyholder showed up late, he said.

Tirio said he's not heard of any reports of electioneering or voter intimidation at county polling places.

"It really touches my heart that people have left that kind of thing at the curb," he said.

In Kane County, Clerk Jack Cunningham said as of 9:18 a.m., 14,603 people had cast ballots Tuesday.