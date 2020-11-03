Few problems seen in voting in Kane, DuPage, McHenry counties

So far, so good describes how Election Day voting is going in DuPage, Kane and McHenry counties.

None of the county clerks reported any significant issues as of 9:30 a.m.

"Voting is going great," said Joe Tirio, McHenry County's clerk and recorder of deeds.

"We really had no idea of what to expect" on Tuesday, in terms of turnout, he said, given the large amount of early votes cast. He said in-person voting was "brisk" the first few hours.

One polling place opened late because the building's keyholder showed up late, he said.

Tirio said he's not heard of any electioneering or intimidation, either.

"It really touches my heart that people have left that kind of thing at the curb," he said.

In Kane County, Clerk Jack Cunningham said as of 9:18, 14,603 people had cast ballots Tuesday.

All three counties reported there were a few problems with machinery at first, such as label rolls getting jammed in McHenry. All characterized the issues as minor.