 

Few problems seen in voting in Kane, DuPage, McHenry counties

  • Grace Petricca Clarke of Mount Prospect votes while her children, Nathan, 7, and Verona, 9, watch at the Lions Park Recreation Center in Mount Prospect on Election Day.

      Grace Petricca Clarke of Mount Prospect votes while her children, Nathan, 7, and Verona, 9, watch at the Lions Park Recreation Center in Mount Prospect on Election Day. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Connor LaVallie of Geneva votes at Western Avenue School in Geneva Tuesday.

      Connor LaVallie of Geneva votes at Western Avenue School in Geneva Tuesday. Rick West | Staff Photographer

  • Voters make their choices at the Lions Park Recreation Center in Mount Prospect on Election Day.

      Voters make their choices at the Lions Park Recreation Center in Mount Prospect on Election Day. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
Susan Sarkauskas
 
 
Updated 11/3/2020 10:50 AM

So far, so good describes how Election Day voting is going in DuPage, Kane and McHenry counties.

None of the county clerks reported any significant issues as of 9:30 a.m.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"Voting is going great," said Joe Tirio, McHenry County's clerk and recorder of deeds.

"We really had no idea of what to expect" on Tuesday, in terms of turnout, he said, given the large amount of early votes cast. He said in-person voting was "brisk" the first few hours.

One polling place opened late because the building's keyholder showed up late, he said.

Tirio said he's not heard of any electioneering or intimidation, either.

"It really touches my heart that people have left that kind of thing at the curb," he said.

In Kane County, Clerk Jack Cunningham said as of 9:18, 14,603 people had cast ballots Tuesday.

All three counties reported there were a few problems with machinery at first, such as label rolls getting jammed in McHenry. All characterized the issues as minor.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 