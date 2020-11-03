Feder: Election night coverage marks radio's 100th anniversary

On the night of November 2, 1920, Pittsburgh's KDKA Radio carried results of the presidential election that day between Warren G. Harding and James M. Cox.

"We'd appreciate it if anyone hearing this broadcast would communicate with us as we are very anxious to know how far the broadcast is reaching and how it is being received."

With those words -- uttered by announcer Leo Rosenberg -- Pittsburgh's KDKA Radio began what historians consider the first commercial broadcast in the United States.

