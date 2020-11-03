FAQ: What you need to know to vote today

The traditional Election Day is finally here, but there's hardly anything traditional about it.

Nearly 3.6 million people in Illinois already have returned their mailed ballots or voted early in person in the general election.

At least 1.76 million people have taken advantage of an expanded mail-in voting system because of the pandemic.

Today's the last chance to make your vote count. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Here's what you need to know.

Can I still submit my mail ballot?

You can return your ballot through the mail if it is postmarked today, or you can bring it to secure drop box.

Suburban Cook voters planning to drop their mail ballots in a box on Election Day must do so at one of seven "Super Site" voting locations: the suburban courthouses in Rolling Meadows, Skokie, Maywood, Bridgeview and Markham; the County Administration Building at 69 W. Washington St. in Chicago; and Chicago's Union Station. The drop boxes at local polling places will be closed.

What if I've changed my mind and want to vote in person?

The best way to vote in person if you requested a mailed ballot is to bring it with you to a polling place and surrender it to election judges. If you forget or misplaced your mail-in ballot, you can fill out a provisional ballot, which wouldn't be counted until two weeks after the election.

If a voter tries to vote by mail and cast a ballot in person, the person could be charged with a felony.

Can I still register?

Yes. New voters can register on Election Day at designated polling places. Bring two forms of valid identification, including a piece of mail that shows a current address, to register.

Voters without proper identification can also cast provisional ballots, but they have to produce the proper IDs to their election authority within seven days of the election.

More than 8.3 million people have registered to vote in Illinois -- a record high. Unofficial statewide tallies indicate 43% of registered voters already have cast their ballots, according to the State Board of Elections.

How many mail ballots have yet to be returned?

As of Monday, 1.76 million of the 2.35 million ballots sent to voters in Illinois have been returned to election authorities via a secure drop box or through the U.S. Postal Service.

In the suburbs, election officials have reported 194,758 outstanding mail-in ballots in suburban Cook County, 56,065 in DuPage County, 14,387 in Kane County, 61,092 in Lake County, 19,314 in McHenry County, and 26,662 in Will County.

A mail-in ballot will count as long it's postmarked no later than Election Day and received by election authorities within 14 days.

Election officials have cautioned that a potential surge in mail-in voting arriving after Election Day could flip some races through Nov. 17.

What can I bring into the polling booth?

Newspapers and lists are allowed. Election officials also encourage voters to bring their own black- or blue-ink pen to mark their ballot due to COVID-19. Be sure to wear a face covering and practice social distancing at the voting site.

Where can I find out who's running?

Visit the Daily Herald's Election 2020 website at dailyherald.com/election. Voters will find a list of Daily Herald endorsements, editorial board interviews with candidates and candidate Q&A's. You can also build a sample ballot through a joint project by the Daily Herald, Shaw Media and BallotReady.

Where can I find election returns after polls close?

Daily Herald Election Central at dailyherald.com.

How can I get to the polls?

Ride-sharing services Lyft and Uber are offering free and discounted rides on Election Day.

Where's my polling place?

Find your polling place and more in suburban Cook County at cookcountyclerk.com, in DuPage County at dupageco.org, in Kane County at kanecountyclerk.org, in Lake County at lakecountyil.gov, in McHenry County at mchenrycountyil.gov and in Will County at thewillcountyclerk.org.

What if I see voter intimidation or something that's concerning?

The League of Women Voters says voters can reports problems by calling 866-OUR-VOTE (866-687-8683), a hotline staffed by the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law. A Spanish/English line is available at 888-VE-Y-VOTA.