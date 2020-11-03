Elgin's oldest house inches toward transformation into public space

Not much remains of Elgin's oldest building after five years of intensive remodeling, but a city commission recommended Monday that work continue toward transforming the Nancy Kimball Cobblestone House into a public meeting space.

The 174-year-old home, at the intersection of Chicago Street and Crystal Avenue, fell into disrepair after being converted into multiple apartments. It was then abandoned and boarded up by the city.

A conglomerate of neighbors, city officials and history buffs came together in 2009 to purchase the structure. Renovation work began in 2015 with more than $475,000 in donated money and professional time going into the rehab since then. The property still needs about $100,000 of work before it can open.

But planning and zoning commissioners were tasked with considering future uses for the property via a request to build a parking lot. Tied to the request was a list of permitted functions at the property. That list includes everything from yoga classes and book readings to weddings and bar mitzvahs.

It's those larger potential uses that raised some concerns from commissioners given the site has enough space only for a seven-space parking lot.

"Even with a bridal shower you're going to have more than seven people coming," said Commissioner Loretta Revesz. "How are we going to deal with the residents when people are taking their parking when they come home from work?"

City staff members pointed to an additional 11 parking spaces on Crystal Avenue. There is also a parking lot about a block and a half away that can be used.

Officials from the Elgin History Museum said there's been little demand for large party space at the organization's existing facility. They cited maybe one birthday party in the past decade, making weddings of 200 or more people a virtual impossibility, they said.

At 2,763 square feet, the home is not large enough to accommodate such a large gathering.

With that in mind, the commission unanimously forwarded a recommendation to the city council to approve the parking lot and a six-foot privacy fence as well as some shrubbery.

Elgin History Museum officials said they are aiming for the end of 2021.