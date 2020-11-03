6th Congressional District race called for Sean Casten

Sean Casten, left, and Jeanne Ives, right, are candidates for the 6th Congressional District seat.

Democratic Rep. Sean Casten has won reelection in the 6th Congressional District, the Associated Press declared early Wednesday morning.

In the hotly contested race, with more than 99% of precincts reporting, the incumbent Casten bested Republican challenger Jeanne M. Ives with 51.5% of the vote to her 46.7%. Libertarian Bill Redpath got 1.7% of the vote.

In results that still could change, Casten received 184,809 votes while Ives received 167,629, with Redpath capturing 6,188 votes.

Early votes and mail-in ballots are included with votes cast on Election Day. But tens of thousands of mail ballots requested by voters could still be returned. Ballots postmarked by Tuesday will be counted if they arrive by Nov. 17.

The often contentious race has attracted national attention and offered a clear choice between Casten, a Downers Grove resident who embraces climate change, gun control and a woman's right to abortion, against Ives, a former state representative from Wheaton, who is backed by the National Rifle Association and takes conservative positions on the environment and abortion.

The 6th District covers parts of Cook, DuPage, Lake, Kane and McHenry counties.