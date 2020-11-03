6,516 more COVID-19 cases; 68 new deaths the highest since Oct. 21

New cases of COVID-19 rose by 6,516 Tuesday reflecting a 46.5% spike since last week with 68 additional deaths reported, officials said.

The virus positivity rate based on an average of new cases is 8.2%, reflecting a steady upward trend.

Daily caseloads are surging from an average of 6,719 in the last seven days contrasted with 4,587 between Oct. 21 and Oct. 27.

Hospitalizations reached 3,594 as of Monday night, the most patients since late May. The average hospitalizations this week comes to 3,210, a 25% increase from Oct. 20 to 26.

Total cases statewide stand at 430,018 with 9,878 deaths, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced. Tuesday's toll of 68 is the highest since Oct. 21 when 69 Illinoisans died.

State labs processed 82,435 tests in the last 24 hours.

The latest update comes as the entire state falls under restrictions intended to stem rising infections, hospitalizations and positivity rates. Those include no indoor dining at restaurants and bars, and limiting gatherings, social events and meetings to 25 people or less or 25% capacity.

Those measures are likely to get tougher in DuPage and Kane counties (Region 8) and Kankakee and Will counties (Region 7) later this week unless positivity rates dwindle to 6.5% or less, officials are warning. The two regions went into mitigation Oct. 23.

The stricter measures, known as Tier 2, include reducing the size of groups dining outdoors to six, and decreasing the size of indoor and outdoor gatherings to 10 or fewer people.