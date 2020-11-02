Teen charged with murder, attempted robbery in killing of Hoffman Estates man

A 17-year-old boy faces first-degree murder and attempted armed robbery charges in the fatal shooting of a Hoffman Estates man last week, police said Monday.

According to police, an investigation into the Oct. 27 slaying revealed that the victim, 20-year-old Roberto Avila-Juarez of West Berkley Lane, and the suspect knew each other and this was not a random crime.

The juvenile has been turned over to the Cook County Juvenile Detention Center and his court date is pending, police said.

Hoffman Estates police officers discovered Avila-Juarez's body when dispatched to his home at 11:43 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27 for a report of an unknown problem.

The following day, the Cook County medical examiner's officer ruled the death a homicide, with the cause determined to be a gunshot wound to the face.

The Major Case Assistance Team forensics unit assisted Hoffman Estates police in their investigation.