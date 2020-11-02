 

Teen charged with murder, attempted robbery in killing of Hoffman Estates man

 
Eric Peterson
 
 
Updated 11/2/2020 1:36 PM

A 17-year-old boy faces first-degree murder and attempted armed robbery charges in the fatal shooting of a Hoffman Estates man last week, police said Monday.

According to police, an investigation into the Oct. 27 slaying revealed that the victim, 20-year-old Roberto Avila-Juarez of West Berkley Lane, and the suspect knew each other and this was not a random crime.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The juvenile has been turned over to the Cook County Juvenile Detention Center and his court date is pending, police said.

Hoffman Estates police officers discovered Avila-Juarez's body when dispatched to his home at 11:43 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27 for a report of an unknown problem.

The following day, the Cook County medical examiner's officer ruled the death a homicide, with the cause determined to be a gunshot wound to the face.

The Major Case Assistance Team forensics unit assisted Hoffman Estates police in their investigation.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Hoffman Estates homicide victim died from gunshot wound to the face
Related Article
Hoffman Estates homicide victim died from gunshot wound to the face
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 