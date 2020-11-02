Feder: 'Excited, nostalgic,' Carol Marin preps for final election night

As she has done before every election, Carol Marin spent the weekend at her kitchen table poring over pertinent facts and figures as if she were cramming for a final exam.

"In this case, it sort of is our final exam on elections," she told me Sunday.

That's because this election will mark the last hurrah for Marin after 48 years in the news business.

The legendary broadcast journalist is stepping down as political editor of NBC-owned WMAQ-Channel 5 and correspondent for "Chicago Tonight" at Window to the World Communications WTTW-Channel 11 at the end of the week.

On Tuesday night Marin and longtime producer Don Moseley will work out of the main first-floor newsroom and studio at NBC 5 for the first time since March.

