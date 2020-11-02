Aurora man charged with murder of Elgin man

An Aurora man faces first-degree murder charges alleging he fatally stabbed a man whose body was found Saturday at an Aurora Township house under renovation.

Carlos Fonseca-Gutierrez, 40, of the 1700 block of Indian Avenue, was charged Monday with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of armed robbery, according to the Kane County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office identified the victim as 51-year-old Mario A. Ying of Elgin.

Authorities say deputies were called at 9:20 a.m. Saturday to a home in the 1500 block of Solifsburg Avenue and found Ying dead inside.

Detectives were approached at the scene by a witness who reported being suspicious of a person who lived on Indian Avenue, less than a half-mile from the scene, sheriff's police said. Detectives went to the home and found Fonseca-Gutierrez, who agreed to speak with investigators at the sheriff's office, officials said.

After reviewing all of the case facts, detectives conferred with the Kane County State Attorney's Office, which approved the charges against Fonseca-Gutierrez, authorities said. He is being held at the Kane County jail without bail pending a scheduled court appearance Tuesday.