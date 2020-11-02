Another 20 dead in Illinois from COVID-19, 6,222 more infected

State health officials today reported 20 more Illinois residents have died from COVID-19, while 6,222 new cases were also diagnosed.

That brings the state's death toll from the respiratory disease to 9,810, with 423,502 who have been infected since the outbreak began.

Today's new cases come from a batch 68,118 test results, meaning 9.1% of all the tests resulted in a new case of the virus being diagnosed. It's been exactly five months since that metric reached this level. The statewide seven-day average infection rate is now at 8.1%, its highest level since late May.

Hospitalizations increased yet again. Statewide, hospitals added another 77 COVID-19 patients by the end of Sunday, with 3,371 people now admitted for treatment of the virus. Of those hospitalized, 722 were being treated in intensive care.

Statewide, COVID-19 hospitalizations are up 28% from a week ago, and COVID-19 patients in ICUs are up 22% from the week before.

Beginning Thursday, every region of the state will be under mitigation restrictions that prohibit restaurants and bars from serving customers indoors as well as limiting the size of gatherings to 25 or fewer people, or 25% of a building's capacity.