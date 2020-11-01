Suspect in custody in Aurora Township death

Kane County Sheriff Ronald Hain said Sunday a suspect is in custody in the death of a 51-year-old man who was found Saturday morning inside a home under renovation east of Aurora.

The sheriff said more information will be released when and if charges are approved by the Kane County state's attorney's office.

Foul play was suspected, officials said, after the body was discovered Saturday morning.

The sheriff's office stated in Saturday's news release deputies responded at about 9:20 a.m. to the 1500 block of Solfisburg Avenue in Aurora Township after a report of a body.

There is no threat to the public, Hain said.