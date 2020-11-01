New COVID-19 cases, deaths drop after record high Saturday

On Sunday, a day after new confirmed cases of COVID-19 hit a record for the third day in a row, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported a drop in new cases.

The IDPH Sunday reported 6,980 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois, including 35 additional deaths.

The day before, there were 7,899 more cases and 46 additional deaths.

Deaths were reported in 14 counties.

There were 15 deaths in Cook County, including eight people in their 70s, three in their 80s, three people in their 90s and a man older than 100.

DuPage County saw two deaths, one person in their 80s and another in their 90s.

Lake County had two deaths, one person in the 70s and another in the 90s.

This brings the total of cases to 417,280 cases, including 9,792 deaths in 102 counties, according to the IDPH.

The age of cases ranges from younger than 1 to older than 100.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 78,458 specimens for a total 7,808,303. As of Saturday night, 3,294 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 692 patients were in the ICU and 284 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Oct. 25 to 31 is 8%.