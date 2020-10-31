 

The Vines in Elgin holds Halloween hike for kids

  The Vines Senior Homes in Elgin held an outdoor Halloween hike for kids who gathered up treats and waved at residents through their windows on Saturday. One of the home's nurses, Cheyenne Wallace, helps kids collect candy at one of the treat stations.

      The Vines Senior Homes in Elgin held an outdoor Halloween hike for kids who gathered up treats and waved at residents through their windows on Saturday. One of the home's nurses, Cheyenne Wallace, helps kids collect candy at one of the treat stations. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  Kids in costume collect goodies at one of the treat stations during The Vines Senior Homes Halloween hike Saturday in Elgin.

      Kids in costume collect goodies at one of the treat stations during The Vines Senior Homes Halloween hike Saturday in Elgin. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  The Vines Senior Homes resident Lou Perry, age 91, holds up a Halloween sign for kids to see from his window during Saturday's outdoor Halloween hike in Elgin.

      The Vines Senior Homes resident Lou Perry, age 91, holds up a Halloween sign for kids to see from his window during Saturday's outdoor Halloween hike in Elgin. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  The Vines Senior Homes volunteer Joyce Cunningham of Elgin dressed as a pirate and helped kids pick out treat bags during Saturday's outdoor Halloween hike at the Elgin facility. Cunningham's mom, Ola Fielder, is a resident at the home.

      The Vines Senior Homes volunteer Joyce Cunningham of Elgin dressed as a pirate and helped kids pick out treat bags during Saturday's outdoor Halloween hike at the Elgin facility. Cunningham's mom, Ola Fielder, is a resident at the home. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  Elgin resident Dave Fornell helps his daughters Katherine Fornell, left, 4, and Vivian Fornell, 6, look at pumpkins and pick out tangerines during Saturday's Halloween hike with treats at The Vines Senior Homes in Elgin.

      Elgin resident Dave Fornell helps his daughters Katherine Fornell, left, 4, and Vivian Fornell, 6, look at pumpkins and pick out tangerines during Saturday's Halloween hike with treats at The Vines Senior Homes in Elgin. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

 
Paul Valade
 
 
Updated 10/31/2020 3:55 PM

The Vines Senior Homes in Elgin continued its tradition of holding Halloween-themed events for area children on Saturday. An outdoor hike was held on the grounds of its Bode Road facility with kids gathering up goodies. Rice Krispie treats, chocolates and tangerines were handed out.

During the hike, kids and their parents waved to some of the 58 residents watching through their windows. Last year, a trick-or-treat event was held, but was ushered indoors due to a snowstorm. Around 200 kids showed up.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The Vines activity director Cathy Vaden said the staff has been working hard putting this year's event together.

"The seniors love getting visitors, and especially seeing children. The past seven to eight months has been a very lonely time for them. We Skype, FaceTime, Duo, but it's not the same" Vaden said. "They always love when we throw big parties, which we do regularly. So everybody is looking forward to this."

Adding to the fun, Vaden said, an entertainer who was scheduled to sing to residents on Sunday was moved to Saturday so hike participants could enjoy the Halloween songs as well.

