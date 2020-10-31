The Vines in Elgin holds Halloween hike for kids

The Vines Senior Homes in Elgin continued its tradition of holding Halloween-themed events for area children on Saturday. An outdoor hike was held on the grounds of its Bode Road facility with kids gathering up goodies. Rice Krispie treats, chocolates and tangerines were handed out.

During the hike, kids and their parents waved to some of the 58 residents watching through their windows. Last year, a trick-or-treat event was held, but was ushered indoors due to a snowstorm. Around 200 kids showed up.

The Vines activity director Cathy Vaden said the staff has been working hard putting this year's event together.

"The seniors love getting visitors, and especially seeing children. The past seven to eight months has been a very lonely time for them. We Skype, FaceTime, Duo, but it's not the same" Vaden said. "They always love when we throw big parties, which we do regularly. So everybody is looking forward to this."

Adding to the fun, Vaden said, an entertainer who was scheduled to sing to residents on Sunday was moved to Saturday so hike participants could enjoy the Halloween songs as well.