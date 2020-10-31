 

New COVID-19 cases in Illinois hit record for third day in a row

  • Pete Schorr, physician assistant for Edward-Elmhurst Hospital, looks over paperwork for a drive-up patient that will be tested for the COVID-19 virus on Oct. 19 in the parking lot at the Edward-Elmhurst Health Corporate Center in Warrenville.

      Pete Schorr, physician assistant for Edward-Elmhurst Hospital, looks over paperwork for a drive-up patient that will be tested for the COVID-19 virus on Oct. 19 in the parking lot at the Edward-Elmhurst Health Corporate Center in Warrenville. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 10/31/2020 12:33 PM

New confirmed cases of COVID-19 have hit a record for the third day in a row, with the Illinois Department of Public Health Saturday reporting 7,899 more cases and 46 additional deaths.

The state reported 6,363 cases on Thurday and 6,943 on Friday. Saturday's number was 24 percent higher than Thursday's.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Among the deaths, Cook County reported 16, DuPage 1, Kane 5, Lake 2 and Will 3.

The state health department is reporting a total of 410,300 cases, including 9,757 deaths. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 92,636 specimens for a total 7,729,845.

As of Friday night, 3,228 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19, up 130 people from Thursday. Of those, 680 patients were in the ICU, up 7 people, and 290 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators, up 2 people.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from Oc. 24-30 is 7.5%, an increase from 7.3 percent in Friday's report.

