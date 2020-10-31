Four Chicago men charged in Carol Stream truck-trailer burglary

Four Chicago men have been accused of breaking into and stealing merchandise from a semi-truck trailer parked outside a Carol Stream business, DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin and Carol Stream police officials said Saturday in a news release.

Sean Gayles, 38, of the 5700 block of Princeton Avenue, Donald Harris, 30, of the 1400 block of East Marquette Road, Rodney Buckley, 28, of the 9200 block of South Wentworth Avenue and Patrick Mitchell, 34, of the 100 block of East 71st Street each have been charged with one count of burglary and one count of possession of burglary tools.

About 3:20 a.m. Friday, Carol Stream police Department received a call about a van parking next to a shipping trailer in the parking lot of Demar Logistics Inc., 376 Lies Road. It appears the men used bolt cutters to open the trailer, then removed merchandise, the news release said.

Police took the driver of the van, later identified as Gayles, into custody, and detained the others as they attempted to flee, according to the release.

On Saturday, Judge Maureen Dunsing set bond at $20,000 for each of the men. They have to post 10% to be released. Their next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 23.

"These men are believed to be part of a crew which has been victimizing businesses in Carol Stream and other communities," Carol Stream Police Chief Bill Holmer said in the release.