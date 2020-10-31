COVID-19 case counts per county, ZIP code as of Oct. 30

Suburbs' portion176,897 COVID-19 cases in the suburbs as of Friday. That's 44% of the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. 4,449 deaths in the suburbs, which is 45.8% of all COVID-19 deaths in Illinois.Cook County• As of Friday, suburban Cook County had 85,453 cases and 2,401 deaths, according to the state. In Chicago: 100,952 cases and 3,068 fatalities. • Top suburb case counts as of Friday from Cook County's health department and the medical examiner's office: 2,978 cases and 110 deaths in Des Plaines, 1,864 cases and 21 deaths in Palatine, 1,596 cases and 23 deaths in Schaumburg, 1,544 cases and 46 deaths in Arlington Heights, 1,469 cases and 28 deaths in Streamwood, 1,378 cases and 79 deaths in Wheeling, 1,328 cases and 12 deaths in Mount Prospect, 1,250 cases and 52 deaths in Glenview, 1,125 cases and 30 deaths in Hoffman Estates, 947 cases and 16 deaths in Hanover Park (Cook County portion), 795 cases and 42 deaths in Elk Grove Village, 780 cases and 20 deaths in Rolling Meadows, 771 cases and 43 deaths in Northbrook, 493 cases and 10 deaths in Prospect Heights, 296 cases and 23 deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

DuPage County• The county reported 23,324 cases and 609 deaths as of Friday.• Top counts: 1,792 cases and 42 deaths in Naperville (DuPage County portion), 1,667 cases and 14 deaths in Addison, 1,437 cases and 14 deaths in West Chicago, 1,292 cases and 15 deaths in Glendale Heights, 1,261 cases and 31 deaths in Carol Stream, 1,199 cases and 46 deaths in Elmhurst, 1,152 cases and 32 deaths in Lombard, 1,029 cases and 27 deaths in Wheaton, 991 cases and 14 deaths in Aurora (DuPage County portion), 912 cases and 17 deaths in Bensenville, 818 cases and 5 deaths in Glen Ellyn, 687 cases and 6 deaths in Villa Park, and 575 cases and 6 deaths in Hanover Park (DuPage County portion).

Lake County• The county listed 21,024 cases and 517 deaths as of Friday. • Most recent top counts: 4,515 to 4,519 in Waukegan, 1,230 to 1,234 in Round Lake Beach, 750 to 754 in Mundelein, 730 to 734 in Gurnee, 500 to 504 in Round Lake, 400 to 404 in Vernon Hills, 395 to 399 in Lake Zurich, 370 to 374 in Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion), 330 to 334 in Grayslake, 320 to 324 in Libertyville, 295 to 299 in Wauconda.

Kane County• 16,606 cases with 346 deaths as of Friday on the county's website. • Top counts: 5,585 cases in Aurora (Kane County portion), 3,628 in Elgin (Kane County portion), 1,490 in Carpentersville, 1,402 in St. Charles, 806 in South Elgin, 666 in Geneva, 539 in Batavia, 449 in North Aurora, 227 in Hampshire, 213 in Gilberts, 202 in Sugar Grove, 173 in Algonquin (Kane County portion).

McHenry County• 6,906 cases and 120 deaths as of Friday , according to the health department. Will County• 19,946 cases and 439 deaths reported on its website as of Friday.