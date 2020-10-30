'We are on the precipice': State reports record number of new COVID-19 cases, 36 more deaths

People get tested for COVID-19 at Arlington International Racecourse in October. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

New cases of COVID-19 rose by a record 6,943 Friday, an 89% spike from September averages, and deaths from the respiratory disease came to 36, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

In September, new infections totaled 1,924 a day on average contrasted with 3,638 daily from Oct. 1 through Friday.

Illinois hospitals had 3,092 patients with COVID-19 as of Thursday night, reflecting a 38% surge in hospitalizations compared to September.

There were 2,129 COVID-19 patients a day in hospitals from Oct. 1 to 29 compared to 1,540 over that period in September.

The news came as Gov. J.B. Pritzker imposed restrictions that include no indoor service at restaurants and bars in east-central Illinois (Region 6) effective Monday.

The 21-county area, which includes Champaign, is measuring a virus test positivity rate of 8.2% based on a seven-day average.

That means 10 out of 11 Illinois public health regions, including Cook, DuPage, Lake, Kane, McHenry and Will counties, are facing restrictions as COVID-19 metrics leap higher.

"We are on the precipice of the entire state entering into mitigation," IDPH Director Ngozi Ezike said in a statement.

The state's virus test positivity rate is 7.3% based on a seven-day average, and 95,111 tests were reported in the last 24 hours.

The state's total caseload is 402,401 and deaths since the pandemic began have reached 9,711.

Other restrictions on Region 6 include limiting social events, gatherings and meetings to 25 people or less or 25% of room capacity, and closing outdoor service at bars and restaurants at 11 p.m.