Suspect in $150,000 Libertyville jewelry store robbery sought

Libertyville police are looking for this man who was suspected of robbing a downtown jewelry store Friday morning. Courtesy of village of Libertyville

Libertyville police are searching for a man who robbed a downtown jewelry store of $150,000 in merchandise Friday morning.

Police were called to Rolland's Jewelers, 500 N. Milwaukee Ave., about 11:24 a.m. on a report of a robbery that had just occurred.

Police said they were told a man entered the business and looked at jewelry for approximately 30 minutes before showing an employee a note that implied he had a gun.

The man took the items he was looking at and fled west on West Cook Avenue and got into a black 4-door vehicle, police said. The items were valued at approximately $150,000, according to police.

The vehicle was last seen driving south on Brainerd Avenue from West Cook Avenue.

The man was described as white or Hispanic, in his late 20s or early 30s, and was about 6 feet tall and weighed 200 pounds, police said.

He was last seen wearing a white and gray baseball hat, blue hooded sweatshirt with a white T-shirt under it, blue jeans and tan or brown boots, according to police.

A jewelry store employee was checked at the scene by Libertyville Fire Department paramedics but was released. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information related should call the nonemergency police number (847) 362-8310.