Interactive mapping hub aims to help Elgin businesses in evolving pandemic environment

Since May the city of Elgin has maintained an interactive mapping hub that supports local businesses and organizations during the pandemic, while providing consistent information for its residents. COURTESY OF THE CITY OF ELGIN

The city of Elgin is encouraging businesses and organizations to update or add their listings to an interactive mapping hub that provides current information for residents during the pandemic.

Since May, the city has maintained the Coronavirus Mapping Resource Center, an interactive mapping hub, that supports local businesses and organizations while providing information for its residents.

"Over the past few months, business offerings have been consistent or changed minimally," said Molly Gillespie, Elgin's communications manager. "With a spike in cases, Kane County is now facing mitigation measures that impact indoor dining, gatherings and more. We want to help inform residents about what is changing for what businesses, so we can continue to support them during this trying time."

The mapping hub, gis-maps-site-1-cityofelgin.hub.arcgis.com, provides a single place to find information on Elgin businesses and organizations that are being impacted by the coronavirus, be it temporary closures or changes in service. Links can be found for information on businesses, human services, Elgin Area School District U-46 meal distributions, places of worship and other nonprofits.

Businesses are encouraged to update their service offerings by completing the form at cityofelgin.org/MapChangeRequest. Once the form is completed, the city's geographic information systems team can update those service offering displayed on the map. If a business is not yet listed on the resource mapping hub, it can be added by completing the signup form at cityofelgin.org/bizsurvey.

The mapping hub, built by the GIS team was compiled using information gathered by partner organizations, including the Downtown Neighborhood Association of Elgin, the Elgin Area Chamber of Commerce, Explore Elgin Area Tourism Bureau and the Elgin Human Services Council.